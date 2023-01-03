IMPACT PLAYER
Anthony Edwards, Wolves
He started quietly with no points in the first quarter, but was able to get on track for 29 to lead the Wolves to a much-needed victory.
BY THE NUMBERS
16 Wolves second-chance points compared to Denver's 10.
10 Rebounds for Edwards, a team high.
29 Fast-break points for Denver.
