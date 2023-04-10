Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

LOS ANGELES — The Timberwolves traded five players, four future first-round picks and included another pick swap when they dealt for Rudy Gobert, the center who was going to elevate their defense and alleviate their issues rebounding, especially in the playoffs.

But when the Wolves take the floor Tuesday night for the first time this postseason in a play-in game against the Lakers, the player they traded so much for won't be out there.

The Wolves suspended Gobert for Tuesday's game against the Lakers after Gobert attempted to punch teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in Sunday's win over the Pelicans, the team announced Monday.

Gobert will be suspended for just the play-in game against the Lakers and will be eligible to play should the Wolves have a second play-in game in Minnesota on Friday or when they begin a playoff series.

The Wolves sent Gobert home following the altercation and Gobert issued a note of apology to the team's group chat, according to point guard Mike Conley. He also issued an apology to the team and Anderson via Twitter.

Team President Tim Connelly issued a statement after the game saying Gobert's actions were "unacceptable," and Connelly made the decision to further discipline Gobert. With the suspension, Connelly is attempting to maintain a culture of accountability, regardless of a player's stature or salary.

Anderson said after the game he thought he and Gobert would be able to put the incident behind them.

"I think tempers just flared," Anderson said. "That's all. It is what it is. We'll speak about it and move on. We're grown men. It is what it is. Just move on."

Gobert was questionable to play in Sunday's game because of back spasms, but he was able to play. Perhaps a silver lining of the suspension is it allows Gobert's back more time to heal. But the team will feel his absence.

In a previous win against the Lakers on March 3, Gobert was instrumental in limiting Lakers star Anthony Davis by keeping Davis out of the paint and turning him into a jump shooter. Now that responsibilty largely falls on Karl-Anthony Towns. With Naz Reid out because of a broken wrist, the Wolves will likely turn to Nathan Knight to fill their backup center minutes behind Towns.

The Wolves were able to come back against the Pelicans on Sunday and grab the No. 8 seed thanks to a strong defensive effort from Anthony Edwards in the second half. Edwards will likely take on more top defensive responsibilities with McDaniels out.

If the Wolves beat the Lakers on Tuesday, they will face Memphis in the first round as the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. If they lose, they will play the winner of the other play-in game between Oklahoma City and New Orleans, which will be Wednesday, on Friday at Target Center.

McDaniels has two broken bones

The Timberwolves announced Jaden McDaniels has two broken bones in his right hand and will be out indefinitely. The starting forward, one of the team's top defensive players, punched a wall in frustration in the team's victory over the Pelicans on Sunday.

The Wolves issued a release Monday saying X-rays revealed fractures of his third and fourth metacarpals.

In 79 regular-season games, McDaniels averaged 12.1 points and shot 59% from the field.