The NBA play-in tournament is a second-chance event that makes teams that finish from seventh to 10th place in conference standings compete for the final two spots in their division.'

Teams that finish seventh and eighth get two chances to win a qualifying game. The ninth- and 10th-place teams meet, with the winner of that game needing to win for a second time to secure a playoff berth.

The format is in its third season, but still isn't totally clear to many fans.

So here's a look at what will happen this week:

On Tuesday, the Timberwolves (No. 8 in the West) will play the Lakers (No. 7) at 9 p.m. on TNT. The winner gets the No. 7 playoff seed and will meet No. 2 Memphis in the first round for a best-of-seven series. That's what happened for the Wolves last season after their play-in victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. In the East, No. 8 Atlanta will play No. 7 Miami at 6:30 p.m. (TNT), with the winner playing No. 2 Boston in the first round.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City (No. 10 in the West) will play at New Orleans (No. 9). The winner advances to a Friday night game on the road against the loser of the Wolves-Lakers game. In the east, No. 10 Chicago plays at No. 9 Toronto, The winner plays on the road Friday against the Hawks-Heat loser. Those games are at 6:30 and 9 p.m. on ESPN. Both losing teams are eliminated.

The winners of Friday's games get the No. 8 seed in their conference playoffs and will face No. 1 seeds Denver (West) and Milwaukee (East).