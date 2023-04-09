Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

In their final — and most important — regular-season game of the season, the Timberwolves overcame a bit of adversity and aggression for a 113-108 comeback victory over New Orleans at Target Center.

Needing a victory to avoid a ninth-place finish in the Western Conference and the prospect of having to win two play-in games to reach the playoffs, the Wolves (42-40) overcame an altercation between Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert during a timeout and a first-half hand injury to Jaden McDaniels to win, securing eighth place in the Western Conference and a play-in game against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Ninth seed New Orleans (42-40) will host a play-in game against Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The winner will play the loser of the Wolves-Lakers game for the right to advance to a playoff series.

It was a game featuring lackluster Wolves play to start and an altercation between Anderson and Gobert during a timeout with 4:23 left in the first half and the Wolves trailing by 12 after a Brandon Ingram dunk.

The two exchanged words during the timeout. Ultimately Gobert lunged at Anderson, appearing to throw a punch at him. The two were separated, with Gobert leaving the court and being sent home.

Gobert, who started the game despite dealing with back pain, was out for the rest of the game.

"We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter. His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will continue handling the situation internally," Wolves President Tim Connelly said in a statement issued by the team.

And there's more: At one point in the first quarter McDaniels appeared to hurt his right hand punching the wall walking down the tunnel. He did not play again, and a source confirmed he broke his hand.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 30 points and eight rebounds against a Pelicans team that came in having won nine of its last 11 games. Anthony Edwards had 26 points and 13 rebounds. Mike Conley had 17 points and seven assists and Taurean Prince scored 18.

Brandon Ingram had a game-high 42 points for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy scored 20 and C.J. McCollum had 23.

But, shorthanded, a comeback: From the time of the altercation until Towns hit three threes in a 9-2 start of the fourth quarter, the Wolves outscored the Pelicans 56-39 to take a five-point lead with 10:03 left in the game.

It was close the rest of the way, until:

Up two, Edwards blocked McCullum at one end. At the other end, Edwards turned the ball over, but stole it right back, scored and was fouled with 57.3 seconds left. He made the free throw for a five-point lead.