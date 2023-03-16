GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jaylen Brown, Boston
He scored 35 points with 10 rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Points scored by Boston off of 13 Wolves turnovers. It was the lowest total by a Minnesota opponent this season.
24-16 Boston's edge in made free throws.
4 Technical fouls called on the Wolves.
