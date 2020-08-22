About that pick

• There is no consensus about who the No. 1 pick in the next NBA draft will be. Top candidates include Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Memphis’ James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball — the brother of New Orleans guard Lonzo Ball.

• The Wolves would be in the minority if they chose to trade the No. 1 overall selection. The pick has been dealt twice in the past six years, but before that, the last time was 1993.

• For all the bleak seasons the Wolves have had, this is just the second time they have the top pick. They chose Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015.

• Since Towns, the top picks have been Ben Simmons (76ers), Markelle Fultz (76ers), Deandre Ayton (Suns) and Zion Williamson (Pelicans).

• The draft, originally scheduled for June, is set for Oct. 16. But nobody knows when the new draft picks will make their NBA debuts, since the start of the 2020-21 season has not been determined yet.