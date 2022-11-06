There have been few nights in the Timberwolves' first 10 games that have been free of angst.

Even in most of their wins, the Wolves have had awkward moments, especially on the offensive end, as they try to incorporate Rudy Gobert into all they do.

Saturday was one of the rare stress-free nights, as the Wolves did what they were supposed to do against the rebuilding Rockets with a 129-117 victory despite Gobert's absence due to COVID health and safety protocols.

Without Gobert, the Wolves (5-5) had one of their smoothest nights on offense in shooting 61%. It would be tempting to say that because Gobert was not on the floor, the Wolves were able to play a looser and freer brand of basketball than they have for most of this season, but they were also playing the Rockets, who are 1-9.

Karl-Anthony Towns played the five most of the night, came out aggressive and rarely let up as he scored 25. Seven players scored in double figures for the Wolves with Anthony Edwards adding 19 and Kyle Anderson, who started for Gobert, scoring 16.

Jordan McLaughlin again paced the Wolves off the bench with six points and 11 assists.

The Wolves blew open the game late in the second and pushed their lead to 19 by the half with a small lineup that featured McLaughlin, Jaden McDaniels, Taurean Prince, Anderson and Edwards. McLaughlin had seven assists during the half. They were able to coast from there.