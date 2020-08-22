Tim Tschida: MLB umpire

• Umpired the first of his 3,358 regular-season MLB games on July 24, 1985.

• Was a full-time major league umpire from 1987 to 2012. Was a crew chief for seven seasons.

• Worked two All-Star Games and three World Series.

• As the home plate umpire on Aug. 3, 1987, in Anaheim, Calif., ejected Twins pitcher Joe Niekro for doctoring the ball with an emery board that he kept in his back pocket. It was one of his 86 career ejections.

• Was the home plate umpire for Nolan Ryan’s seventh and final no-hitter in 1991, as well as for the 2008 no-hitter by the Cubs’ Carlos Zambrano against the Astros in a game moved to Milwaukee’s Miller Park because of a hurricane in Texas.

Sources: MLB.com and Retrosheet