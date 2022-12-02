Ties Rooftop and Lounge has closed indefinitely, according to a statement shared Thursday on its social media channels and website. The sudden closure is linked to "unforeseen circumstances with our location." The restaurant, bar and lounge was located at 921 Nicollet Av. in downtown Minneapolis, the former location of Randle's Restaurant and Bar and Rojo Mexican Grill.

Ties began as an ambitious endeavor led by Gene Sanguma, Stevie Moman and Tommy Joyce. With a mission to promote unity and provide a memorable experience, the four-level building would serve as a gathering space, event venue and restaurant and bar.

Inside, the ground floor and rooftop levels housed different food vendors: Joey Meatballs and OG Zaza from Josh Hedquist on the main level, and Northern Soul from Justin Sutherland on the stellar rooftop.

More than just a place to grab a bite or evening beverage, the complex strove to be a part of the return to downtown Minneapolis with a larger purpose of building community.

For fans there remains a glimmer of hope. The statement reads in part, "In the upcoming weeks @tiesmpls will be taking time to reflect. We look forward to sharing our continuing plans to tie Minneapolis together in the very near future with you. ... Stay tuned, stay eager and stay ready."

Ties ownership did not return requests for comment on future plans.