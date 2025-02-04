Things To Do

Tickets go on sale this week for the Weeknd, Lainey Wilson and Ozark Mountain Daredevils

Other shows include John Caparulo, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 4, 2025 at 9:00PM
The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, British Columbia on Aug. 23, 2022. The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Southern California after losing his voice during a mid-song performance. The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song "Can't Feel My Face" before he abruptly stopped his show Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
The Weeknd will perform June 14 at U.S. Bank stadium in Minneapolis. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

8 a.m. Friday

Lissie, April 5 at Parkway in Mpls. $29-$49. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Alan Resnick, April 20 at Parkway. $20-$25. ... John Caparulo, May 18 at Parkway. $25-$35.

10 a.m. Friday

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, April 11 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... The Weeknd, June 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush, Aug. 17 at Pantages in Mpls. hennepinarts.org. ... Lainey Wilson, Oct. 18 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

See More

More from Things To Do

See More

Business

Sun Country bolsters booming cargo business as passenger traffic eases

Image of Sun Country jets on the tarmac at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport at the airline's maintenance facility.

The Minneapolis-based airliner is adding eight planes to its cargo fleet as its partnership with Amazon grows.

Things To Do

Tickets go on sale this week for the Weeknd, Lainey Wilson and Ozark Mountain Daredevils

The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, British Columbia on Aug. 23, 2022. The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Southern California after losing his voice during a mid-song performance. The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song "Can't Feel My Face" before he abruptly stopped his show Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Music

Sold out? Minnesota Yacht Club festival reports high demand for three-day passes.

card image