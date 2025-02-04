Tickets go on sale this week for the Weeknd, Lainey Wilson and Ozark Mountain Daredevils

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, April 11 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... The Weeknd, June 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush, Aug. 17 at Pantages in Mpls. hennepinarts.org. ... Lainey Wilson, Oct. 18 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com.