Tickets go on sale this week for the Weeknd, Lainey Wilson and Ozark Mountain Daredevils
Other shows include John Caparulo, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 4, 2025 at 9:00PM
Lissie, April 5 at Parkway in Mpls. $29-$49. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Alan Resnick, April 20 at Parkway. $20-$25. ... John Caparulo, May 18 at Parkway. $25-$35.
10 a.m. Friday
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, April 11 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... The Weeknd, June 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush, Aug. 17 at Pantages in Mpls. hennepinarts.org. ... Lainey Wilson, Oct. 18 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com.
