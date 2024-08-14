Things To Do

Tickets go on sale this week for ‘Some Like It Hot,’ Wale, Warren Zeiders and Steve Hofstetter

Other shows include Gunhild Carling, Matt Mathews and Real Friends.

By Melissa Walker

Star Tribune

August 14, 2024 at 11:20AM
Rapper Wale performs at the Uptown in Minneapolis on Oct. 12. (walemusic.com)

8 a.m. Friday

XTC: The Tribute, Oct. 24 at Parkway in Mpls. $25-$30. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Eilen Jewell, March 5 at Parkway. $30-$45. ... Steve Hofstetter, June 13 at Parkway. $25-$50.

10 a.m. Friday

Cozy Worldwide, Sept. 14 at Varsity in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Alpha Consumer and Martin Dosh, Sept. 27 at Dakota in Mpls. $25-$30. dakotacooks.com. ... Songstress: A Tribute to Anita Baker, Sept. 29 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Wale, Oct. 12 at Uptown in Mpls. livenation.com. ... “Some Like It Hot,” Oct. 15-20 at Orpheum in Mpls. hennepinarts.org. ... Cowboy Bebop, Oct. 29 at Varsity. ... Okean Elzy, Nov. 2 at Palace in St. Paul. $99-$149. axs.com. ... Knocked Loose, Nov. 5 at Armory in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Happy Apple, Nov. 8-9 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Tina Schlieske, Nov. 10 at Dakota. $40-$45. ... Gunhild Carling, Dec. 12 at Dakota. $40-$50. ... Matt Mathews, Jan. 23, 2025, at State in Mpls. hennepinarts.org. ... Spencer Sutherland, March 11, 2025, at Varsity. ... Warren Zeiders, April 5, 2025, at Armory.

11 a.m. Friday

Real Friends, Oct. 23 at Varsity. ... Metropolitan Ballet’s “Romeo & Juliet,” Oct. 19-20 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. axs.com. ... Metropolitan Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” Dec. 7-8 at Fitzgerald. ... Metropolitan Ballet’s “Don Quixote,” April 26-27, 2025, at Fitzgerald.

