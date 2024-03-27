2 p.m. WEDNESDAY

The Moth StorySLAM, April 17 at Parkway in Mpls. $15. theparkwaytheater.com.

Qveen Herby, July 30 at Fillmore in Mpls. livenation.com.

Fred Armisen, April 28 at Fillmore. ... Laura Ramoso, Sept. 27 at Varsity in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Mike Birbiglia, Oct. 20 at State in Mpls. hennepintheatretrust.org.

Jen Kober & Suzanne Westenhoefer, June 6 at Parkway. $25-$40.

T. Mychael Rambo & Johnnie Brown, April 25 at Dakota in Mpls. $30-$35. dakotacooks.com. ... Sawyer Hill, April 30 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $15. axs.com. ... Charlie Mars, May 5 at Dakota. $30-$35. ... Cumbiatron – The Cumbia Rave, May 10 at Varsity. ... Christian Sands Trio, May 13 at Dakota. $30-$35. ... Bill Frisell Trio, June 5 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... The Crane Wives, June 7 at Amsterdam in St. Paul. $20-$25. axs.com. ... Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few, June 16 at Dakota. $30-$35. ... Nourished by Time, June 18 at Turf in St. Paul. $20. axs.com. ... Cedric Burnside, June 19 at Dakota. $40-$45. ... The Kid Laroi, July 5 at Armory in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Arturo Sandoval, July 11 at Dakota. $30-$55. ... Lissie, July 11-12 at Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $32-$107. eventbrite.com ... Kathy Griffin, Oct. 11 at Pantages in Mpls. $59.50-$99.50. hennepintheatretrust.org. ... Korn, Oct. 27 at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com.



