Tickets go on sale for Sesame Street Live, Alton Brown and Finneas

Other shows include Arizona, Rebirth Brass Band and Dancing With the Stars.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 8, 2024 at 8:00PM
Elmo's Green Thumb- Sesame Street Live
Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird and their friends will at the Sesame Street Live performance at the Fitzgerald Theatre on May 29, 2025. (Elliott Polk (Clickability Client Services) — Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

10 a.m. Thursday

“Parade,” Jan. 21-26 2025, at Orpheum in Mpls. $40-$129. hennepinarts.org.

8 a.m. Friday

Joe DeRosa, Feb. 21, 2025 at Parkway in Mpls. $30-$45. theparkwaytheater.com. ... The Fabulous Thunderbirds, March 24, 2025 at Parkway. $54-$69. ... Al Stewart & Livingston Taylor, March 27, 2025 at Parkway. $64-$89.

9 a.m. Friday

Caravan Palace, April 3, 2025 at First Avenue in Mpls. $42. axs.com.

10 a.m. Friday

Junior Brown, Nov. 1-2 at Dakota in Mpls. $65-$85. dakotacooks.com. ... L.A. Buckner & Big Homie, Nov. 22 at Dakota. $20-$25. ... Southside Aces, Dec. 4 at Dakota. $15-$25. ... Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience, Dec. 10 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... The Jayhawks, Dec. 20-21 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. axs.com. ... Rifflord, Dec. 20 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $15-$20. axs.com. ... Rebirth Brass Band, Jan. 20, 2025, at Dakota. $35-$45. ... The Current’s 20th Anniversary Celebration, Jan. 24-25, 2025, at First Avenue. $39.50. ... Nikki Glaser, Jan. 31 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Dancing With the Stars Live, Feb. 14, 2025, at Northrop in Mpls. dwtstour.com. ... Good Kid, Feb. 15 at First Avenue. $30. ... Arizona, Feb. 19, 2025, at First Avenue. $35. ... Spin Doctors, Feb. 22, 2025, at Palace in St. Paul. axs.com. ... Finneas, Feb. 27, 2025, at Fillmore in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Morgan Wade, March 7, 2025, at First Avenue. $35. ... Category 7, March 18, 2025, at Fine Line in Mpls. $25-$45. axs.com. ... Tom Segura, April 18, 2025, at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com. ... Alton Brown, April 27, 2025, at Orpheum. $50-$205. ... Penny & Sparrow, April 27, 2025, at First Avenue. $30-$35 ... Sesame Street Live, May 29, 2025, at Fitzgerald.

Melissa Walker

