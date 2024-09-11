Things To Do

Tickets go on sale for Donnell Rawlings, Brother Ali and Christmas with the Tenors

Other shows include John Waters, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Role Model and David Shaw.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 11, 2024 at 10:00AM
Brother Ali will perform at First Avenue in Minneapolis on Dec. 15. (Glen Stubbe)

8 a.m. Friday

John Waters, Nov. 2 at Parkway in Mpls. $49-$129. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Donnell Rawlings, Feb. 15 at Parkway. $35-$55. ... Patty Larkin, Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka and Lucy Kaplansky, Feb. 23, 2025, at Parkway. $55-$75. ... Boyzlife, March 28, 2025, at Parkway. $49-$69.

9 a.m. Friday

Pink Skies, Nov. 11 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $15-$18. axs.com. ... David Shaw, Feb. 21 at Varsity in Mpls. livenation.com.

10 a.m. Friday

Prudence Johnson, Dane Stauffer & Dan Chouinard, Oct. 31 at Dakota in Mpls. $30-$40. dakotacooks.com. ... Jess Williamson, Nov. 19 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... Tall Heights, Nov. 21 at Turf in St. Paul. $20. axs.com. ... Joyann Parker Band, Nov. 30 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... The English Beat, Dec. 7 at Dakota. $65-$75. ... Sarah Silverman, Dec. 7 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Girl in Red, Dec. 10 at Palace in St. Paul. $45-$75. axs.com. ... Luminare Christmas, Dec. 11 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. axs.com. ... Christmas With the Tenors, Dec. 13 at Mystic Lake. ... History That Doesn’t Suck With Professor Greg Jackson, Dec. 13 at the Cedar in Mpls. $30-$39. thecedar.org. ... Brother Ali, Dec. 15 at First Avenue in Mpls. $28-$32. axs.com. ... The Peterson Family, Dec. 16-17 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... Russell Dickerson, March 22, 2025, at Fillmore in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Role Model, March 26, 2025, at Fillmore. ... Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, May 4, 2025, at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Hippo Campus, May 31, 2025, at Surly Brewing Festival Field in Mpls. $45. axs.com.

