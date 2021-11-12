Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Laurent Brossoit, Golden Knights: The goalie made 22 saves for a win in a rare start.

2. Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights: The winger's second-period goal emerged as the game-winner.

3. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The captain had a goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Goal by the Wild's Ryan Hartman, his team-leading seventh.

2 First NHL goals in the first period for Vegas.

6 Unsuccessful power plays by the Wild, including back-to-back 5-on-3s.