GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center scored in overtime after setting up the team's other two goals.

2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger had two goals for a second straight game and an assist.

3. Jason Robertson, Stars: The winger also scored twice.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Assist for goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on the game-winning goal in overtime to become the 11th goalie in Wild history to record an assist.

1 Shorthanded goal by Fiala, the first of his career.

3 Points for Gaudreau, which tied his career high.