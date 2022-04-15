GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center scored in overtime after setting up the team's other two goals.
2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger had two goals for a second straight game and an assist.
3. Jason Robertson, Stars: The winger also scored twice.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Assist for goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on the game-winning goal in overtime to become the 11th goalie in Wild history to record an assist.
1 Shorthanded goal by Fiala, the first of his career.
3 Points for Gaudreau, which tied his career high.
