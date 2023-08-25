Ryan Jeffers, Twins

The pinch hitter was more than ready for Will Smith's slider, blasting it into the seats for a go-ahead, two-run homer.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Victories by the Twins this season when trailing after seven innings.

2 Consecutive games with home runs by Kyle Farmer, Michael A. Taylor and Royce Lewis, the first Twins trio to do so since Miguel Sanó-Max Kepler-Eddie Rosario on May 23-24, 2019.

2 Career ejections for Twins hitting coach David Popkins, thrown out in the seventh inning.