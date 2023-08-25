On a night full of solo home runs, it figures that the one that came with a runner on base made the difference.

With Matt Wallner on third base, Ryan Jeffers crushed Will Smith's first pitch, a slider on the inside corner, into the left field seats in the eighth inning Thursday night, the Twins' fifth home run of the game. The pinch hit blast earned the Twins a 7-5 victory over the Rangers at Target Field and restored their American League Central Division lead to six games over Cleveland.

The Rangers belted three solo home runs, the Twins four, but Minnesota had to rally from a 5-2 deficit to hand Texas its seventh consecutive loss. The Twins managed it in the eighth, scoring three runs off Ranger relievers Josh Sborz and Smith. Wallner led off the inning with a single off the wall in right field, then came all the way around to score when Carlos Correa doubled off the base of the center field wall.

Royce Lewis drew a walk, and Smith, the lefthander, took over. He immediately induced a double-play grounder from Max Kepler, but Jeffers, pinch hitting for Edouard Julien, ambushed Smith's first pitch.

The rally was a surprising turnaround for an announced crowd of 23,333, who witnessed the end to Pablo López's career-best 19-inning scoreless streak — well, if they were in the park in time. López's streak, the product of three consecutive scoreless starts, lasted only five pitches.

Marcus Semien launched his sixth pitch, a down-the-middle changeup, into the second row of bleachers in left-center field, the initial blast in a night full of them.

López hadn't allowed a home run in August, but it took the Rangers only four innings to match the total number of runs, five, that the righthander had allowed in his last six starts combined, with Semien serving as the offense's starting gun.

Corey Seager and Leody Taveras also homered, and Travis Jankowski provided a bases-loaded, two-run single in the third.

The Twins countered with a fireworks show of their own, starting with the longest home run of Kyle Farmer's career — a 435-foot rocket into the second deck above the bullpens — in the second inning. Michael A. Taylor homered twice off Rangers starter Andrew Heaney, and Lewis smacked one against reliever Chris Stratton.

While López's scoreless streak is history, Josh Winder may have started one. The second-year long reliever shut down Texas' offense for three innings after López's departure, giving up only a pair of harmless walks, perhaps his best outing of the season. Griffin Jax pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save of the season.