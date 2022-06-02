IMPACT PLAYER
Daz Cameron, Tigers
The right fielder hit the game-winning, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
2-for-3 Nick Gordon's game at the plate plus a walk. He also recorded a run, a double, an RBI, a stolen base and several defensive plays in left field for the Twins.
2 The number of games in which Twins starter Chris Archer has finished at least five innings post-2019, including Thursday's outing.
