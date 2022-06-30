Impact player

Andres Gimenez, Guardians

Hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth for his first career walkoff plate appearance.

By the numbers

10 Season-high number of walks by Twins pitchers Thursday.

4.96 Twins' bullpen ERA in this five-game series, compared to 1.29 for the starters.

4 Strikeouts for reliever Tyler Duffey had in facing five hitters Thursday, his most Ks in a game since May 26, 2019, when he had six.