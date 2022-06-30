Impact player
Andres Gimenez, Guardians
Hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth for his first career walkoff plate appearance.
By the numbers
10 Season-high number of walks by Twins pitchers Thursday.
4.96 Twins' bullpen ERA in this five-game series, compared to 1.29 for the starters.
4 Strikeouts for reliever Tyler Duffey had in facing five hitters Thursday, his most Ks in a game since May 26, 2019, when he had six.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Outdoors
July 1 Minnesota fishing report
A look at what's biting and where around Minnesota
Twins
Twins collapse again as Cleveland wins series on another walkoff homer
Tyler Thornburg couldn't hold a 3-1 lead, giving up two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings as the Twins lost the five-game series in Cleveland.
High Schools
St. James' 'Mr. Tennis' Les Zellmann earns national top coach honor
Zellmann has posted 1,121 victories coaching boys' and girls' tennis and brought 16 teams to the state tournament.
Sports
AP Sources: NFL adamant on indefinite suspension for Watson
Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing concluded Thursday with the NFL adamant about an indefinite suspension of at least one year and the quarterback's legal team arguing there's no basis for that punishment, two people with knowledge of the case told The Associated Press.
Sports
Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuña Jr. elected MLB All-Star starters
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were elected Thursday to start in the July 20 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.