GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Cal Quantrill, Cleveland

Righthander making his career-most 19thstart pitched well into the eighth inning, allowing one run on Miguel Sano's second-inning homer, four hits, two walks, struck out five and threw 109 pitches.

BY THE NUMBERS

214 Homers allowed by Twins pitchers this season, fourth-most ever allowed by a Twins team.

7-1 Twins acting manager Bill Evers' MLB career managerial record while substituting for Tampa Bay's Joe Maddon in 2006 and Rocco Baldelli this season. Thursday's loss is the only blemish for a 67-year-old set to retire at season's end.

199 Twins manager Rocco Baldelli's career victories.

UP NEXT

The Twins return home for a three-game series against Kansas City — and Baldelli is expected back after a five-day paternity leave.

JERRY ZGODA