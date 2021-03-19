GAME RECAP
Impact player
Anthony Edwards, Wolves
The electric rookie had a career night, scoring 42 points on 15-for-31 shooting. He also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
By the NUMBERS
41 Points by Karl-Anthony Towns on 15-for-24 shooting. He also had 10 rebounds and eight assists.
22 Turnovers for the Suns, compared to just 12 for the Wolves.
