THURSDAY
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Section 1
At Brooktree Golf Course, Owatonna
• 1. Lakeville South 51; 2. Rochester Century 57; 3. Owatonna 103; 4. Lakeville North 110; 5. Farmington 145; 6. Rochester Mayo 150; 7. Northfield 192; 8. Waseca 258; 9. Winona 265; 10. Albert Lea 285; 11. Faribault 316; 12. Hastings 322; 13. Austin 352; 14. Rochester John Marshall 367; 15. Red Wing 389; 16. Byron 394.
Top 3 Individuals (5K)
• 1. Seth Hill, Rochester Century, 16:24.1; 2. Robbie Spain, Farmington, 16:26.4; 3. Matthew Whittaker, Lakeville South, 16:28.9.
Section 3
At Valleywood Golf Course, Apple Valley
• 1. Prior Lake 26; 2. Rosemount 41; 3. East Ridge 83; 4. Eagan 150; 5. Eastview 161; 6. Bloomington Jefferson 202; 7. Park of Cottage Grove 206; 8. Henry Sibley 216; 9. St. Thomas Academy 229; 10. Apple Valley 267; 11. Burnsville 273; 12. Holy Angels 364; 13. Bloomington Kennedy 369; 14. Simley 378; 15. Richfield 450.
Top 3 Individuals (5,000 meters)
• 1. Gabe Smit, Prior Lake, 16:02.5; 2. Brennen Peterson, Rosemount, 16:02.5; 3. Hootie Hage, Prior Lake, 16:16.1.
Section 5
At Anoka H.S.
• 1. Mounds View 68; 2. Maple Grove 127; 3. Blaine 134; 4. Irondale 148; 5. (tie) Osseo and Rogers 168; 7. Centennial 176; 8. Spring Lake Park 178; 9. (tie) Anoka and St. Michael-Albertville 181; 11. Totino-Grace 206; 12. Champlin Park 337; 13. St. Anthony 362; 14. Coon Rapids 365; 15. Park Center 429; 16. Fridley 475.
Top 3 Individuals (5K)
• 1. Elliott McArthur, Mounds View, 16:19; 2. Gannon Farrens, Maple Grove, 16:23; 3. Alex Heidorn, Rogers, 16:26.
Section 7
At Princeton
• 1. Andover 45; 2. Duluth East 86; 3. Forest Lake 101; 4. Big Lake 119; 5. Cloquet 153; 6. Cambridge-Isanti 154; 7. Grand Rapids 169; 8. Duluth Denfeld 183; 9. Princeton 186; 10. Elk River 248; 11. Hibbing 291; 12. St. Francis 315; 13. Zimmerman 357; 14. Hermantown 407; 15. North Branch 453.
Top 3 Individuals (5K)
• 1. Daniel Vanacker, Forest Lake, 16:05.7; 2. Cameron Heppner, Andover, 16:18.1; 3. Kade Layton, Big Lake, 16:20.5.
Section 8
At Bemidji H.S.
• 1. Bemidji 53; 2. Alexandria 64; 3. Brainerd 108; 4. St. Cloud Apollo 113; 5. Sartell-St. Stephen 127; 6. Monticello 130; 7. Willmar 171; 8. Becker 191; 9. Rocori 192; 10. Little Falls 310; 11. Detroit Lakes 337; 12. Fergus Falls 344; 13. Foley 362; 14. St. Cloud Tech 367; 15. Moorhead 437.
Top 3 Individuals (5K)
• 1. Nathan Alto, Bemidji, 16:29.3; 2. Sam Brewer, St. Cloud Apollo, 16:44.2; 3. Jacob Kleven, Alexandria, 16:52.3.
CLASS 1A
Section 1
At Northern Hills Golf Course, Rochester
• 1. Lake City 62; 2. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 88; 3. Rochester Lourdes 94; 4. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 128; 5. Pine Island 191; 6. Chatfield 199; 7. RAACHE 221; 8. Schaeffer Academy 236; 9. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 250; 10. St. Charles 251; 11. Stewartville 272; 12. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 352; 13. Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland 368; 14. Kingsland 392; 15. Winona Cotter 402; 16. Dover-Eyota 417; 17. Cannon Falls 429; 18. Blooming Prairie 446; 19. Goodhue 462; 20. Hayfield 466; 21. Lyle-Pacelli 485.
Top 3 Individuals (5k)
• 1, Reese Anderson, Lake City, 16:30.2; 2. Kevin Turlington, Rochester Lourdes, 16:40.5; 3. Tyler Rislov, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson, 16:42.5.
Section 5
At Mora H.S.
• 1. Annandale 47; 2. St. Cloud Cathedral 63; 3. Heritage Christian 64; 4. Northwest Nighthawks 107; 5. Parnassus Prep 130; 6. Spectrum 154; 7. Mora 212; 8. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 240; 9. Providence Academy 274; 10. Maple Lake 277; 11. Pine City 310; 12. Rockford 335; 13. Watertown-Mayer 341; 14. Legacy Christian 401; 15. Mayer Lutheran/Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 421; 16. Rush City 464; 17. Milaca 466; 18. North Lakes 518; 19. Maranatha 537.
Top 3 Individuals (5k)
• 1. Sal Wirth, Annandale, 17:03.1; 2. Luke Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks, 17:17.2; 3. Turner Schad, St. Cloud Cathedral, 17:33.9.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 1
At Brooktree Golf Course, Owatonna
• 1. Farmington 30; 2. Lakeville South 48; 3. Rochester Century 111; 4. Owatonna 126; 5. Northfield 131; 6. Faribault 187; 7. Waseca 223; 8. Rochester Mayo 233; 9. (tie) Lakeville North and Red Wing 283; 11. Rochester John Marshall 285; 12. Byron 336; 13. Winona 380; 14. Austin 383; 15. Hastings 416; 16. Albert Lea 448; 17. Kasson-Mantorville 465.
Top 3 Individuals (5k)
• 1. Anna Fenske, Farmington, 17:35.1; 2. Mariah Fenske, Farmington, 18:27.1; 3. Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South, 18:32.9.
Section 3
At Valleywood Golf Course
• 1. Prior Lake 58; 2. Rosemount 78; 3. Eastview 87; 4. East Ridge 92; 5. Eagan 122; 6. Visitation 144; 7. Bloomington Jefferson 170; 8. Henry Sibley 183; 9. Burnsville 256; 10. Bloomington Kennedy 304; 11. Richfield 326; 12. Park of Cottage Grove 353; 13. Apple Valley 358; 14. Simley 387; 15. HolyAngels 394.
Top 3 Individuals (5k)
• 1. Lillian Warmuth, East Ridge, 18:31.1; 2. Zoie Dundon, Burnsville, 18:58.6; 3. Sara Gastony, Prior Lake, 19:02.9.
Section 5
At Anoka H.S.
• 1. St. Michael-Albertville 54; 2. Mounds View 65; 3. Osseo 98; 4. Maple Grove 102; 5. Irondale 189; 6. Centennial 196; 7. Blaine 202; 8. Spring Lake Park 217; 9. Champlin Park 235; 10. Anoka 244; 11. Rogers 269; 12. (tie) Coon Rapids and Totino-Grace 338; 14. St. Anthony 339; 15. Fridley 458.
Top 3 Individuals (5k)
• 1. Ali Weimer, St. Michael-Albertville, 17:58; 2. Abby Hibbs, Champlin Park, 18:53; 3. Lex Davis, Osseo, 18:58.
Section 7
At Princeton
• 1. Andover 40; 2. Duluth East 65; 3. Forest Lake 67; 4. Zimmerman 127; 5. Cambridge-Isanti 154; 6. Hibbing 192; 7. Grand Rapids 213; 8. Hermantown 228; 9. Elk River 246; 10. Big Lake 247; 11. Cloquet 247; 12. Princeton 301; 13. North Branch 361; 14. Duluth Denfeld 377.
Top 3 Individuals (5K)
• 1. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake, 18:07.5; 2. Claire Beckman, Andover, 18:57.1; 3. Alyssa Gerth, Andover, 19:14.3.
CLASS 1A
Section 6
At Long Prairie Golf Course
• 1. Staples-Motley 37; 2. West Central Area 82; 3. Albany 100; 4. Minnewaska Area 101; 5. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area 201; 6.Melrose Area 207; 7. New London-Spicer 214; 8. (tie) Holdingford and Pierz 262; 10. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 267; 11. Breckenridge/Wahpeton 282; 12. Benson/Kerkhoven-Murock-Sunburg 305; 13. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 318; 14. Paynesville 333; 15. Ottertail Central 334; 16. Royalton 417; 17. Litchfield 441; 18. Sauk Centre 455; 19. Pillager 467; 20. Border West 511; 21. Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 640; 22. Osakis 682.
Top 3 Individuals (5K)
• 1. Lexi Bright, West Central Area, 19:10.3; 2. Caroline Kuehne, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 19:14.5; 3. Kyanna Burton, Staples-Motley, 19:15.8.
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Northfield 3, Farmington 0
• Owatonna 8, Rochester John Marshall 0
• Rochester Mayo 4, New Prague 0
• Lakeville South at Rochester Century
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Austin 4, Winona 1
• Byron 4, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0
• Dover-Eyota 2, Lake City 0
• Pine Island/Z-M 3, Caledonia 0
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Holy Angels 1, St. Paul Academy 0
• Richfield 4, St. Paul Humboldt 3
• Simley 1, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
• Mpls. Roosevelt at St. Thomas Academy
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Hill-Murray 8, Hmong Academy 1
• Mahtomedi 2, St. Anthony 0
• Mounds Park Academy 1, St. Croix Prep 0
• St. Paul Wash. 0, St. Paul Como Park 0 (St. Paul Washington wins shootout 5-3)
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Blake 4, Columbia Heights 0
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Fridley 3
• Breck 4, Totino-Grace 1
• DeLaSalle 8, Prairie Seeds 1
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Holy Family 2, Mound Westonka 0
• Orono 2, Willmar 0
• SW Christian 1, Watertown-Mayer 0
• Waconia 1, Monticello 0
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Duluth Denfeld 1, Cloquet-E-Carlton 0
• Grand Rapids 2, Legacy Christian 1
• PACT 2, St. Francis 2, OT (PACT wins shootout, 4-3)
• Princeton 2, Zimmerman 0
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Bemidji 1, East Grand Forks 0, OT
• Pelican Rapids 2, Alexandria 1, OT
• Sartell-St. Stephen 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
• St. Cloud Apollo at St. Cloud Tech
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Farmington 2, Rochester Mayo 1
• Lakeville South 3, Rochester Century 2
• Northfield 2, New Prague 2, OT
(Northfield wins shootout 3-2)
• Owatonna 2, Roch. John Marshall 1
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Mankato West 2, Holy Family 1, OT
• Southwest Christian 1, Waseca 0
• St. Peter 0, Mankato East 0 (St. Peter wins shootout 3-2)
• Waconia 6, Albert Lea 0
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Holy Angels 10, Twin Cities Academy 0
• Simley 3, Bloomington Kennedy 0
• St. Paul High. Park 2, St. Croix Luth. 1
• South St. Paul at Visitation
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Minnehaha Academy 6, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
• Mounds Park Academy at Hill-Murray
• SP Como Park at St. Croix Prep
• SP Washington at Mahtomedi
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Marg. 12, Col. Heights 0
• Blake 3, DeLaSalle 1
• Totino-Grace 13, Fridley 0
• St. Anthony at Breck
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Cloquet 6, Hermantown 1
• Duluth Marshall 5, Duluth Denfled 0
• St. Francis 2, Grand Rapids 0
• Zimmerman 3, Esko 2
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Bemidji 3, East Grand Forks 0
• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1
• Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Sauk Rapids-R. 1
• Detroit Lakes at Alexandria
SWIMMING • GIRLS
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 550, Highland Park/SPA 509, Humboldt/Washington/OWL 317, Como Park/Johnson 251, Harding 32.
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • Championship
• Minnetonka 7, Orono 0
Section 8 • Championship
• Bemidji 5, St. Cloud Tech 2
VOLLEYBALL
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-14, 25-12, 25-20
• Chaska def. Bloomington Jefferson, 27-25, 25-21, 25-15
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan def. Prior Lake, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16
• Eastview def. Burnsville, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21
• Shakopee def. Apple Valley, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Litchfield def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 22-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-10
• New Prague def. Holy Family, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup def. Badger-G-MR, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17, 15-12
• Bemidji def. St. Cloud Tech, 29-27, 25-10, 18-25, 25-9
• Brainerd def. Rocori, 25-18, 25-10, 25-18
• Cloquet def. Duluth Marshall, 25-9, 25-21, 25-16
• Detroit Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-11, 25-20, 25-16
• Fillmore Central def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
• Floodwood def. Lakeview Christian, 25-10, 25-7, 25-14
• Greenway def. Hermantown, 25-13, 25-18, 25-23
• Hills-Beaver Creek def. Edgerton, 25-22, 25-22, 25-13
• Perham def. Walker-H-A, 22-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9
• Randolph def. Southland, 25-18, 22-25, 17-25, 25-15, 15-11
• Russell-T-R def. Central Minn. Christian, 25-9, 25-8, 25-16
• Springfield def. Sleepy Eye, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-13
• Staples-Motley def. Park Rapids, 25-11, 25-21, 25-22
• Stephen-Argyle def. Warren-A-O, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18