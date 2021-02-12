Parkers Prairie coach John Noga won his 600th game when the Panthers beat Brandon-Evansville 63-36. Noga, who is in his 37th season as the Panthers coach, is the 10th girls' high school coach in state history to reach that milestone. Noga has a 600-275 career record. Parkers Prairie led by four points at halftime.

St. Paul Como Park 90, St. Paul Central 51: Junior guard Ronnie Porter scored 30 points to lead St. Paul Como Park to a girls' basketball victory over visiting St. Paul Central on Thursday.

The victory was the 67th consecutive in the St. Paul City Conference for the Cougars (5-0). Cloey Dmytruk scored 16 points and Demya Riley and Kaylynn Asberry each contributed 15 points for the Cougars, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A.

Porter made six three-point field goals in the first half as the Cougars closed the half with a 26-6 run to open a 46-22 lead.

Alayjza Campbell scored 15 points to lead the Minutemen (4-1), the last team to defeat the Cougars in conference play. The Minutemen won 64-59 on Feb. 12, 2015.

Providence Academy 75, Cristo Rey Jesuit 37: Maddyn Greenway scored 21 points and Brooke Hohenecker contributed 20 points to lead the unbeaten Lions, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, past the visiting Pumas. The Lions (9-0) have won 15 consecutive games dating to last season.

Glencoe-Silver Lake 66, Dassel-Cokato 44: Mylea Monahan scored 28 points and Miah Monahan 17 to lead the visiting Panthers to the victory. The Panthers (7-2) made 13 three-point field goals.

Boys' basketball

Champlin Park 75, Totino-Grace 65: Dylan Gichaba scored 18 points — 16 in the second half — to help the Rebels, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, outlast the visiting Eagles. Francis Nwaokorie had 16 points and 15 rebounds and Joshua Strong scored 16 points for the Rebels (9-0), who led by four at halftime. Taison Chatman scored 13 to lead the Eagles (7-2).

St. Croix Lutheran 73, Columbia Heights 62: The visiting Crusaders handed the Hylanders, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, their first loss of the season. Owen Bushaw scored 21 points and Zach Longueville 19 to pace the Crusaders (5-3) to their fourth consecutive victory. Donnavin Hinsz scored 21 and Hassan Kamara 19 to lead the Hylanders (6-1).

St. Croix Prep 93, New Life Academy 44: Addison Metcalf scored 30 points and Andrew Howard 24 to lead the visiting Lions, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A. St, Croix Prep (9-1) led 60-30 at halftime. Kollin Kaemingk scored 21 to lead New Life (4-6).

Spring Lake Park 78, Rogers 59: Senior guard Trey Johnston scored 36 points to pace the Panthers to the Northwest Suburban Conference victory over the host Royals. Fitzgerald Wreh scored 14 for the Panthers, who led by five at halftime. Peyton Belka scored 21 to lead the Royals.

Boys' hockey

Minnetonka 4, Duluth East 2: Hunter Newhouse had two goals and an assist to lead the Skippers past the Greyhounds at Pagel Arena. Newhouse had a goal and an assist to spark the Skippers to a three-goal outburst in the first period. Brady Gray and Tyler Smith scored for the Greyhounds in the second period to narrow the Skippers' lead to 3-2. Newhouse scored a shorthanded goal in the third period.

Girls' hockey

Holy Family 14, Waconia 2: Grayson Limke had four goals and two assists and Maddy Helmstetter had a goal and three assists to pace the Fire past the host Wildcats.

Boys' swimming

Pool records: St. Louis Park senior Hayden Zheng set two pool records during a Metro West Conference dual meet with Chanhassen/Chaska at Chaska's Pioneer Ridge Middle School pool. Zheng, a two-time Class 2A state champion in the 200 individual medley and a three-time state champion in the 100 breaststroke, won the 200 individual medley in 1 minute, 51.95 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 55.70. Chanhassen/Chaska won the dual meet 96-79.

joel rippel