Minnehaha Academy rallied in the second half for a 70-63 victory over visiting Wayzata in a nonconference boys' basketball game Thursday.

The Redhawks, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, outscored the Trojans 24-8 the first 11 minutes after halftime to open a 10-point lead. The Trojans, No. 2 in Class 4A, got within four points in the final two minutes but couldn't get closer.

Chet Holmgren and Prince Aligbe each scored 19 points to lead the Redhawks (5-0). Isaiah Davis added 14 points.

The Trojans (5-2) made seven three-pointers in the first half to open a 38-32 lead at the intermission. The Redhawks outscored the Trojans 13-2 over the first four minutes of the second half to take control.

Carter Bjerke scored 15 points and Camden Heide added 13 points to lead the Trojans.

The Redhawks are playing without junior guard Donovan Smith, sidelined because of a broken hand (non-shooting). The Redhawks will play host to IMG Academy of Bradenton, Fla., on Saturday.

Girls' basketball

Becker 73, Chisago Lakes 55: Senior Megan Gamble scored 22 points to lead the host Bulldogs, No. 1 in Class 3A, to their 31st consecutive victory. The Bulldogs haven't lost since December of 2019. They won their final 24 games last season to finish 28-2.

Boys' hockey

Stillwater 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2: The Ponies took a 2-0 lead into the third period and held on to hand the visiting Raiders, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, their first loss of the season. Cretin-Derham Hall pulled within 3-2 on a power-play goal by Jake Sondreal with 3:36 remaining. The Raiders had a power play for the final 57 seconds but couldn't get the tying goal.

Lakeville South 3, Farmington 0: The Cougars, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, improved to 7-0 with the victory over the host Tigers. Cody Ticen had 15 saves in the Cougars' fifth shutout of the season.

Woodbury 1, East Ridge 0 [OT]: Macrae Gordon scored 74 seconds into the overtime to lift the Royals to their first victory of the season. Kamdon Carlson had 30 saves for Woodbury (1-4-2).

Girls' hockey

Stillwater 3, Woodbury 0: Brooke Nelson scored two goals and Sophie Cronk stopped 21 shots to lead the Ponies, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, to the Suburban East Conference victory.

Wayzata 2, Holy Family 1: Gretchen Branton scored twice in the second period to help the Trojans get by the host Fire Maddy Helmstetter's first-period goal staked Holy Family to a 1-0 lead. Branton tied the score at 4:07 of the second period and then scored the go-ahead goal with nine seconds remaining in the period. Annika Lavender had 30 saves for the Trojans.

