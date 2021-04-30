Lance Goeschel homered in the sixth inning to give Prior Lake a 4-3 victory over Eastview on Thursday in a baseball game.

The Lakers jumped out to an early lead with one run in the second inning and two in the third. Groeschel, Hayden Fraasch and Ryan O'Connor each collected an RBI for the Lakers.

The Lightning answered with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Aaron Lagios had an RBI and scored a run, and Dahltyn Virnig had an RBI.

Ryan Watterson pitched three shutout innings of relief to pick up the win. He struck out three and allowed one hit and one walk.

Dassel-Cokato 1, Rockford 0 (10): Jayce Olthoff drove in Kyan Lynk in the 10th inning in the walk-off Chargers victory. Lynk had two stolen bases, one hit and one walk. Jacob Niemela pitched all 10 innings and struck out six for the Chargers. Alex Altmann struck out 13 in 6⅓ innings pitched for the Rockets.

Farmington 4, Apple Valley 3: The Tigers scored two runs in the seventh inning to get the walk-off victory over the visiting Eagles. Alex Berreth had two hits, one RBI, one run scored and one stolen base to lead Farmington. Hunter Frost struck out nine over seven innings for the Tigers.

Glencoe-Silver Lake 2, Watertown-Mayer 0: Drew Hestke struck out seven batters to lead the Panthers past the visiting Royals. Beau Lepel led the Panthers' hitters with two hits and a run scored.

Andover 1, Maple Grove 0 (9): Logan Gravink drove in Logan Myers in the bottom of the ninth to give the Huskies the victory over the Crimson. Josh Stoll struck out seven over 8⅔ innings for the Huskies and Noah Dagostino got the last out to pick up the win.

Softball

Blaine 11, Champlin Park 8: Jordyn Petersen had three hits, one RBI and three runs scored to lead the Bengals past the host Rebels. Teammate Kaitlyn Way had three hits, two RBI and one run scored. Erin Reardon led the Rebels with two hits and one run scored.

Girls' lacrosse

Wayzata 12, Breck 6: The Trojans scored eight straight goals to defeat the visiting Mustangs. Julie Lindahl and Ava Score scored goals 19 seconds apart for the Trojans to tie the score at 5-5 heading into halftime. Score, Lindahl and Ava Goodnature combined to score six goals in the first 13:36 of the second half to help the Trojans build a large lead. Score finished with four goals as did Goodnature. Erin Duggan scored two goals to lead the Mustangs.

