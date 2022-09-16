THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

METRO MAROON

South Conf All

Woodbury 2-0 3-0

Burnsville 1-0 1-1

East Ridge 1-0 1-2

Eagan 1-1 1-2

Park of Cottage Grove 1-1 1-2

Eastview 0-2 0-3

Hopkins 0-2 0-3

• East Ridge 54, Hopkins 6

• Park of C.G. 43, Eastview 36

• Woodbury 23, Eagan 14

TWIN CITY

Red Conf All

St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 2-0 3-0

Minneapolis Henry 2-0 2-0

Minneapolis South 2-0 2-0

Minneapolis Edison 1-0 1-0

Brooklyn Center 0-2 0-2

Columbia Heights 0-2 0-2

Minneapolis Roosevelt 0-3 0-3

• St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 53, Mpls. Roosevelt 0

MINNESOTA

• Badger-G-MR 36, Lake of the Woods 12

• Luverne 36, Windom 0

• Mahnomen/Waubun 31, Warroad 14

• Parkers Prairie 36, R0seau 14

SUMMARIES

East Ridge 54, Hopkins 6

Hopkins 0 0 0 6 - 6

East Ridge 14 21 19 0 - 54

E-Schwellenbach 4 pass from Zolnosky (Ryerse kick)

E-Walker 1 run (Ryerse kick)

E-Schwellenbach 57 pass from Zolnosky (Ryerse kick)

E-Schwellenbach 52 pass from Zolnosky (Ryerse kick)

E-Flemino 13 pass from Zolnosky (Ryerse kick)

E-Tharaldson 4 pass from Zolnosky (kick failed)

E-Schroeder 15 int. return (kick failed)

E-Walker 16 run (Ryerse kick)

H-Gonzales 8 pass from Caspers (pass failed)

Woodbury 23, Eagan 14

Woodbury 7 3 7 6 - 23

Eagan 7 0 7 0 - 14

W-Jacobson 83 pass from Bjellos (Anderson kick)

E-Tonsager 37 run (Hansen kick)

W-FG Anderson 22

E-Schwamb 49 run (Hansen kick)

W-Frommelt 11 pass from Bjellos (Anderson kick)

W-Bjellos 2 run (kick failed)

SOCCER • BOYS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Liberty Classical 6, Hmong Academy 3

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 1, St. Paul Academy 0

• Minnehaha Academy 3, Breck 1

LAKE

• Edina 4, Hopkins 0

• St. Michael-Alb. 1, Minnetonka 1, tie

MCAA

• Legacy Christian 2, Heritage Christian 1

METRO EAST

• Hastings 2, South St. Paul 0

• Two Rivers 3, Simley 0

METRO WEST

• St. Louis Park 2, Benilde-St. Marg. 1

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Monticello 1, Becker 0

• Princeton 3, Chisago Lakes 0

• St. Francis 6, Cambridge-Isanti 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 1, Totino-Grace 0

• Armstrong 0, Andover 0, tie

• Blaine 2, Coon Rapids 0

• Centennial 3, Elk River 0

• Champlin Park 4, Osseo 1

• Maple Grove 4, Park Center 0

• Spring Lake Park 7, Rogers 0

SKYLINE

• New Life Academy 1, Nova Classical 0

• St. Agnes 2, Maranatha 1

• Trinity 6, Concordia Academy 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Apple Valley 5, Farmington 2

• Eagan 3, Shakopee 1

• Lakeville North 3, Prior Lake 0

• Rosemount 1, Lakeville South 0

ST. PAUL CITY

• Como Park 2, Washington 0

• Harding 3, Johnson 3, tie

• Highland Park 1, Humboldt 1, tie

TRI-METRO

• Bloomington Kennedy 2, Richfield 1

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano 3, Hutchinson/GSL 2

• Holy Family 12, Rockford/HLWW 1

• Mound Westonka 2, Jordan/Belle Plaine 0

• SW Christian 3, Watertown-Mayer 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Mipls. Washburn 2, St. Paul Central 1

SOCCER • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 1, St. Paul Academy 1, tie

LAKE

• Edina 5, Hopkins 0

• Minnetonka 1, St. Michael-Albertville 0

METRO EAST

• Hastings 2, South St. Paul 1

• Hill-Murray 15, North St. Paul 0

• Two Rivers 2, Simley 0

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Marg. 6, St. Louis Park 1

• Bloomington Jefferson 3, New Prague 0

• Chanhassen 6, Chaska 0

• Waconia 4, Orono 0

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Big Lake 2, North Branch 0

• Chisago Lakes 6, Princeton 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine 5, Coon Rapids 0

• Centennial 1, Elk River 0

• Champlin Park 3, Osseo 0

• Spring Lake Park 1, Rogers 0

• Totino-Grace 3, Anoka 0

SKYLINE

• New Life Academy 1, Nova Classical 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Apple Valley 1, Farmington 1, tie

• Lakeville North 2, Prior Lake 0

• Rosemount 2, Lakeville South 0

• Shakopee 2, Eagan 1

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park 6, Humboldt 0

• Johnson 10, Harding 0

• Washington 2, Como Park 1

TRI-METRO

• Bloomington Kennedy 6, Richfield 0

• Holy Angels 1, St. Anthony 0

• Fridley 2, Columbia Heights 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano 9, Hutchinson/GSL 0

• Holy Family 8, Rockford 0

• SW Christian 1, Watertown-Mayer 1, tie

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Buffalo 2, Bemidji 0

• Mounds Park Acad. 3, Hope Acad. 1

• Mpls. Washburn 2, St. Paul Central 0

• St. Cloud Cathedral 1, Zimmerman 1, tie

• Wayzata 3, Andover 2

SWIMMING • GIRLS

LAKE

• Buffalo 99, Eden Prairie 81

METRO EAST

• Hastings 98, Hill-Murray 82

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 98, Park Center 82

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville South 92, Burnsville 70

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 93, Harding 23

• Highland Park/SPA 100, Humb./Wash. 69

TENNIS • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Providence Acad. 7, Minnehaha Acad. 0

LAKE

• Minnetonka 6, Eden Prairie 1

METRO EAST

• Hastings 7, North St. Paul 0

• South St. Paul 5, Simley 2

MINNESOTA RIVER

• Belle Plaine 6, Tri-City United 0

• Maple River 4, LeSueur-Hend. 3

• Sibley East 6, United So. Central 1

MISSISSIPPI 8

• St. Francis 5, Princeton 2

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Armstrong 7, Park Center 0

• Blaine 7, Coon Rapids 0

• Maple Grove 4, Champlin Park 3

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Prior Lake 5, Lakeville North 2

ST. PAUL CITY

• Como Park 7, Washington 0

• Harding 6, Central 1

• Johnson 5, Humboldt 2

TRI-METRO

• Holy Angels 7, Cooper 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Mound Westonka 5, Jordan 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eden Prairie 4, Blake 3

VOLLEYBALL

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray def. Simley, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22

• North St. Paul def. South St. Paul, 25-17, 25-13, 25-7

• Mahtomedi def. Two Rivers, 25-14, 27-25, 25-23

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Margaret's def. St. Louis Park, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19

• Chaska def. Chanhassen, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21

• Waconia def. Orono, 25-27, 25-23, 25-12, 25-1

MINNESOTA RIVER

• Belle Plaine def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13

• Mayer Lutheran def. Sibley East, 25-4, 25-12, 25-13

• Tri-City United def. Lester Prairie, 25-23, 25-12, 24-26, 14-25, 15-6

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Monticello def. Princeton, 25-17, 25-9, 25-11

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka def. Andover, 25-10, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17

• Centennial def. Coon Rapids, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13

• Champlin Park def. Blaine, 25-10, 25-12, 25-9

• Elk River def. Park Center, 25-6, 25-10, 25-13

• Rogers def. Armstrong, 25-10, 25-22, 25-12

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Farmington def. Apple Valley, 25-12, 25-9, 25-15

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 25-20, 25-9, 25-6

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle def. Brooklyn Center, 25-5, 25-9, 25-10

• Holy Angels def. St. Anthony, 25-15, 25-13, 25-8

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Annandale def. Watertown-Mayer, 27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18

• Delano def. Mound Westonka, 25-13, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19

• Hutchinson def. Holy Family, 25-27, 29-27, 25-20, 20-25, 17-15

• Litchfield def. New London-Spicer, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 14-25, 15-11

• Rockford def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 16-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-10

• Southwest Christian def. Jordan, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Avail Academy def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-15, 23-25, 28-26, 25-18

• Concordia Academy def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-22, 25-17, 25-13

• Forest Lake def. North Branch, 25-10, 26-24, 25-17

• Northfield def. Mankato East, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11

• Norwood Young America def. St. Peter, 25-18, 25-11, 25-20

• Waseca def. West Lutheran, 24-26, 25-23, 20-25, 25-10, 15-11

MINNESOTA

• Albany def. Pierz, 25-20, 25-17, 25-6

• Alden-Conger def. Madelia, 25-12, 25-10, 25-19

• BOLD def. West Central, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-21, 26-24

• Breckenridge def. Pelican Rapids, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18

• Canby def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-12, 25-12, 25-21

• Carlton def. McGregor, 25-11, 25-12, 25-10

• Detroit Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13

• East Grand Forks def. Red Lake County, 25-14, 25-19, 25-9

• East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 25-20, 25-9, 25-6

• Esko def. Barnum, 25-11, 25-8, 25-15

• Fillmore Central def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21

• Floodwood def. Silver Bay, 25-14, 25-15, 25-11

• Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Roseau, 23-25, 32-30, 28-26, 25-20

• Grand Meadow def. Houston, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18

• Grand Rapids def. Duluth East, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

• Hayfield def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19

• Hermantown def. Hibbing, 25-17, 25-14, 25-12

• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Ashby, 25-10, 25-15, 25-9

• Holdingford def. Royalton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19

• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Blooming Prairie, 25-12, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21

• Moorhead def. Bemidji, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20, 27-25

• Nevis def. Pine River-Backus, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-11

• Paynesville def. Maple Lake, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18

• Proctor def. Duluth Marshall, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17

• Rochester Century def. Mankato West, 25-13, 25-11, 26-24

• Schaeffer Academy def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

• Sioux Falls Christian (S.D.) def. Jackson County Central, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 15-11

• Sleepy Eye def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19, 29-27

• Spring Grove def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Renville County West, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13

• Wabasso def. New Ulm Cathedral, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21

• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Menahga, 25-6, 25-12, 25-17

• Willmar def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-15, 25-8, 25-16

• Winona Cotter def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-22, 26-24, 25-21

• Worthington def. Fairmont, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12

WEDNESDAY

TENNIS • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Armstrong 5, Coon Rapids 2