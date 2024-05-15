Denver Nuggets (57-25, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26, third in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Nuggets lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets look to clinch the series over the Minnesota Timberwolves in game six of the Western Conference second round. The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 115-107 in the last matchup. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 35 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 44 points.

The Timberwolves are 37-15 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 7-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nuggets are 33-19 against conference opponents. Denver scores 114.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Timberwolves average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets score 8.4 more points per game (114.9) than the Timberwolves allow (106.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is shooting 66.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 28.4 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.7 points and seven rebounds for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 26.3 points and 14.1 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 109.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 108.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Mike Conley: day to day (achilles).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.