1 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,486.

5 • Elegance N Tonic (H. Hernandez) 7.80 4.20 3.00

1 • Bones and Roses (Conning) 7.00 4.60

4 • Lucy's Lookin Left (Canchari) 6.40

Time: 1:40.86. Exacta: 5-1, $25.60. Trifecta: 5-1-4, $97.10. Superfecta: 5-1-4-2, $80.85.

2 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

1 • Justice Warrior (Arroyo) 3.20 2.40 2.20

2 • Coastal Waters (Wade) 4.80 3.20

3 • Star Mission (Harr) 5.60

Time: 1:41.70. Scratched: You'll Be Lucky. Exacta: 1-2, $6.60. Trifecta: 1-2-3, $16.65. Superfecta: 1-2-3-9, $9.88. Daily Double: 5-1, $7.80.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

1 • Sailing Along (Eikleberry) 3.60 2.40 2.10

5 • Stylin N Profilin (Harr) 4.60 3.00

6 • Amaretto Di Amore (Wade) 2.80

Time: 1:10.99. Exacta: 1-5, $7.40. Trifecta: 1-5-6, $10.80. Superfecta: 1-5-6-4, $28.54. Pick 3: 5-1/8-1, $9.05. Daily Double: 1-1, $3.20.

4 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,241.

6 • Mountain Pine (Gallardo) 9.40 5.80 4.80

5 • Mark in Greeley (Lara) 6.40 4.20

1 • Club Mesquite (Lopez) 7.40

Time: 1:41.57. Scratched: Graves Mill Road, Delft Blue. Exacta: 6-5, $25.70. Trifecta: 6-5-1, $106.05. Superfecta: 6-5-1-9, $99.17. Pick 3: 1/8-1-6, $10.60. Pick 4: 5-1/8-1-6, $82.80. Daily Double: 1-6, $7.10.

5 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,990.

1 • Bangie Go (Lopez) 43.20 15.60 9.20

3 • Faccia Bella (Wade) 3.80 3.00

5 • Honeycrisp (H. Hernandez) 4.60

Time: 0:57.46. Scratched: Mo Smoking. Exacta: 1-3, $68.50. Trifecta: 1-3-5, $197.10. Superfecta: 1-3-5-10, $294.45. Pick 3: 1-6-1, $88.05. Daily Double: 6-1, $118.10.

6 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,881.

3 • Makemebelieve (Barandela) 12.00 5.40 4.20

1 • Minnesota Nice (H. Hernandez) 3.00 2.60

6 • War Music (Lara) 5.60

Time: 1:40.35. Scratched: Sweet Laura. Exacta: 3-1, $15.80. Trifecta: 3-1-6, $67.95. Superfecta: 3-1-6-5, $138.95. Pick 3: 6-1-3, $605.80. Pick 5: 1/8-1-6-1-3, $2,336.75. Daily Double: 1-3, $294.80.

7 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,801.

7 • Nora's Legacy (Eikleberry) 31.40 12.40 6.60

5 • Tiz Wonderfully (H. Hernandez) 5.60 4.00

12 • Indawin (NA) 6.20

Time: 1:18.46. Exacta: 7-5, $46.90. Trifecta: 7-5-12, $304.45. Superfecta: 7-5-12-1, $260.19. Pick 3: 1-3-7, $1,733.15. Daily Double: 3-7, $106.00.

8 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

8 • Warrior Boss (Eikleberry) 7.60 3.80 2.20

5 • Silver Dash (NA) 7.20 4.20

4 • Happy Hour Bobby (H. Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 1:11.13. Exacta: 8-5, $24.40. Trifecta: 8-5-4, $41.45. Superfecta: 8-5-4-1, $25.64. Pick 3: 3-7-8, $203.05. Pick 4: 1-3-7-8, $6,575.15. Daily Double: 7-8, $66.10.

9 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

5 • Prize Fighter (Eikleberry) 6.40 3.20 2.60

8 • Devlish Hour (Canchari) 4.20 2.80

9 • Hurts So Bad (Roman) 2.80

Time: 1:05.64. Exacta: 5-8, $12.40. Trifecta: 5-8-9, $14.15. Superfecta: 5-8-9-4, $9.59. Pick 3: 7-8-5, $120.85. Daily Double: 8-5, $10.60.

10 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,300.

2 • Hightail Cowboy (H. Hernandez) 4.40 3.00 2.10

5 • Behavin Myself (Lopez) 5.60 3.60

9 • Passthecat (Harr) 2.40

Time: 1:39.21. Scratched: Pirate Bird. Exacta: 2-5, $16.00. Trifecta: 2-5-9, $19.15. Superfecta: 2-5-9-10, $8.76. Pick 3: 8-5-2/7, $16.75. Daily Double: 5-2, $5.50.

11 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

4 • Libertarian (Wade) 43.20 12.00 9.40

7 • Big League Benny (Roman) 8.00 5.20

3 • Just Ask Joel (Lara) 6.40

Time: 1:18.34 Scratched: Sway Road. Exacta: 4-7, $127.00. Trifecta: 4-7-3, $382.00. Superfecta: 4-7-3-2, $965.09. Pick 3: 5-2/7-4, $77.25. Daily Double: 2-4, $44.80.

12 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

3 • Aries Reigns (Barandela) 26.40 4.60 3.00

2 • Calzone (Harr) 2.40 2.20

9 • Sweet Analyzer (Wade) 3.60

Time: 1:40.17. Scratched: Miss Kitty Russell. Exacta: 3-2, $32.50. Trifecta: 3-2-9, $31.35. Superfecta: 3-2-9-5, $40.63. Pick 3: 2/7-4-3, $146.35. Pick 4: 5-2/7-4-3, $926.85. Pick 5: 8-5-2/7-4-3, $3,902.00. Daily Double: 4-3, $264.30.

Total handle: $3,107,274. Live handle: $241,292.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 3-12 (.250). Totals: 185-580 (.319). Lock of the day: 31-56 (.554).