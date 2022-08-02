International Owl Awareness Day is Thursday, Aug. 4, celebrated by the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota with information on how to help owls.
- Consider leaving dead trees intact if they do not pose a safety hazard. Owls and other species of wildlife use them.
- Consider having tree work done in the fall to prevent destruction of hidden nests.
- If you find an injured or young owl, observe it for a few moments before doing anything. If help is needed, call the Raptor Center, 612-624-4745.
Find videos and other resources at z.umn.edu/owlawareness
