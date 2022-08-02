Tap the bookmark to save this article.

International Owl Awareness Day is Thursday, Aug. 4, celebrated by the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota with information on how to help owls.

Consider leaving dead trees intact if they do not pose a safety hazard. Owls and other species of wildlife use them.

Consider having tree work done in the fall to prevent destruction of hidden nests.

If you find an injured or young owl, observe it for a few moments before doing anything. If help is needed, call the Raptor Center, 612-624-4745.

Find videos and other resources at z.umn.edu/owlawareness