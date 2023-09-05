Erica Jensen
Saving lives by recruiting donors, reaching minorities

September 9, 2022
Be the Match is working on ways to find more bone marrow donors in order to save more people from diseases like leukemia.
TurnSignl co-founder Jazz Hampton knows firsthand what it's like to be a statistic

September 9, 2022
He and two friends are working to put an end to violent traffic stops by offering on-the-spot legal counseling to drivers with their new app.
Dismantling inequities in Brooklyn Center

September 9, 2022
Edwards works to rebuild community in wake of Dante Wright's death, pandemic.
 HAFA farmers use traditional Hmong farming practices in their fields.

Connecting Hmong kids to culture through food

September 9, 2022
HAFA is reintroducing traditional dishes to new generations while supporting farmers.
Family Spirit Program staff in Leech Lake at the Nurturing Fathers Program training (from left) Richard Molacek, Joe Johnson (trainer), Michael Smith

Reviving culture at Leech Lake

September 9, 2022
The Family Spirit program connects families on reservation with forgotten culture.
Reporter Georgia Fort has experienced racial bias and isn’t afraid to air her views about the challenges that people of color face.

Georgia Fort is documenting stories through a different lens

September 28, 2021
How Georgia Fort is documenting stories through a different lens at BLCK Press and on KMOJ.
Public radio host Freddie Bell says we hear the story differently from a voice like ours.

Freddie Bell's podcast is a voice for racial reckoning in Minnesota

September 28, 2021
Freddie Bell aims message at the BIPOC community.
September 28, 2021
Tiffany Bui strives to highlight voices of color in a positive way.

University of Minnesota student Tiffany Bui brings diverse voices to radio

Tiffany Bui tells the true stories of people of color at Racial Reckoning: The Arc of Justice.
September 28, 2021
Artika Tyner inspires children of color through her nonprofit and her book, “Justice Makes a Difference.”

Minnesota nonprofit Planting People Growing Justice cultivates leadership

Its mission is to get young people to read and lead.
September 28, 2021
Lexi Prahl Martin is coordinator for the Hennepin County Transition Age Team.

Hennepin County helps teens transition to adults

Resources aimed at jobs, stress at school and home.
September 28, 2021
Comunidades Latinas Unidas en Servicio supports a community garden and nutrition classes.

Twin Cities nonprofit CLUES has been supporting Latino community for 40 years

Nonprofit grows garden of healthy cultural food.
September 28, 2021
Ben Waltz and Cathy Lawrence are reaching out to Black families with Habitat opportunities.

Habitat for Humanity developing new paths to owning a home in Twin Cities

Habitat for Humanity is refining its core mission.
September 28, 2021
Vayong Moua of Blue Cross Blue Shield says racism in public health won’t go away overnight.

Twin Cities executive leads challenge for racial equity in health care

Data, life experiences come together to inspire change.