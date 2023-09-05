Saving lives by recruiting donors, reaching minorities
Be the Match is working on ways to find more bone marrow donors in order to save more people from diseases like leukemia.
TurnSignl co-founder Jazz Hampton knows firsthand what it's like to be a statistic
He and two friends are working to put an end to violent traffic stops by offering on-the-spot legal counseling to drivers with their new app.
Dismantling inequities in Brooklyn Center
Edwards works to rebuild community in wake of Dante Wright's death, pandemic.
Connecting Hmong kids to culture through food
HAFA is reintroducing traditional dishes to new generations while supporting farmers.
Reviving culture at Leech Lake
The Family Spirit program connects families on reservation with forgotten culture.
Georgia Fort is documenting stories through a different lens
How Georgia Fort is documenting stories through a different lens at BLCK Press and on KMOJ.
Freddie Bell's podcast is a voice for racial reckoning in Minnesota
Freddie Bell aims message at the BIPOC community.
Local
University of Minnesota student Tiffany Bui brings diverse voices to radio
Tiffany Bui tells the true stories of people of color at Racial Reckoning: The Arc of Justice.
Local
Minnesota nonprofit Planting People Growing Justice cultivates leadership
Its mission is to get young people to read and lead.
Local
Hennepin County helps teens transition to adults
Resources aimed at jobs, stress at school and home.
Local
Twin Cities nonprofit CLUES has been supporting Latino community for 40 years
Nonprofit grows garden of healthy cultural food.
Local
Habitat for Humanity developing new paths to owning a home in Twin Cities
Habitat for Humanity is refining its core mission.
Local
Twin Cities executive leads challenge for racial equity in health care
Data, life experiences come together to inspire change.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune