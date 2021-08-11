Jim Lehman of Minnetonka and Bob Rolston of Hopkins both shot 74s and survived a four-man, two-hole playoff on Monday at Minneapolis Golf Club to earn spots in the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 at Grosse Point Farms, Mich.

"This was a big deal this year — huge deal for me," Lehman said. "I qualified for this at age 55, 56 and 57. To have missed it for the last four times — the fifth being the COVID year, so now I'm six years removed from my last USGA championship."

Golf first for Aldrich

Betsy Aldrich, of Minnetonka and the defending MGA Senior Women's Player of the Year, shot a 3-over 75 Monday at Minneapolis Golf Club Monday to qualify for her first U.S. Senior Women's Amateur Championship along with Adele Peterson and Brenda Williams. The national tournament will be held at Point Clear, Ala., from Sept. 10-15.

Peterson, of Eden Prairie, was the co-medalist, and Williams, of Scottsdale, Ariz., was a shot back.

Peterson, who spent seven seasons on the LPGA Tour from 1986 to 1992, earned a trip to her first USGA championship since she played in the U.S. Women's Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., in 1992.

