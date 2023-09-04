Three men were killed in three accidents statewide over the Labor Day weekend, the State Patrol reported as of noon Monday.

A 33-year-old man from New Germany was killed Monday morning when the van he was driving rolled over west of Chaska in Carver County, authorities said.

Daniel Junior Soriano was partially ejected after losing control of the 2006 Chevrolet Express Van, sending it into the center median while traveling west on Hwy. 212 at Mellgren Lane in Dahlgren Township.

The accident was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. Soriano was not wearing a seatbelt and the airbag was not deployed, authorities said. Alcohol was not involved.

On Sunday evening, a Bigfork, Minn., driver was killed when his car was struck by a pickup truck after entering Hwy. 169 in Taconite, Minn., northeast of Grand Rapids, the State Patrol said.

Matthew Louis Reigel, 35, was turning onto Hwy. 169 off of County Rd. 7, shortly before 8 p.m., when his Honda Civic was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado hauling a fifth-wheel camper driven by Benjamin Michael Ladoux of Pengilly, Minn.

Reigel was killed and Ladoux was uninjured. Two passengers in Reigel's car – Mekayla Marie Ann Bixby, 7, and Amber Mari Johnston, 32, both of Deer River – were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts. Road conditions were dry and alcohol was not a factor in the accident, authorities said. Several local agencies, including the Itasca County Sheriff's Office and Bovey police, responded to the accident.

On Saturday afternoon, a 44-year-old man was killed when his SUV left the road and struck a light pole in Mendota Heights, the State Patrol said.

Edward John Taddiken, of Mendota Heights, died after being taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. A passenger in his vehicle was not injured.

According to authorities, Taddiken was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on Hwy. 149 at Bachelor Avenue when the SUV left the road and struck the pole.

The accident occurred about 3:40 p.m. It was unknown whether the vehicle occupants wore seatbelts or whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, authorities said.