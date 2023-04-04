Three finalists have been selected to lead the Hennepin County public defender's office, a position that's turned over twice in the past three years.

The Minnesota Board of Public Defense looks to name a new chief following a final round of interviews April 11, according to a list of finalists obtained by the Star Tribune. The finalists include: Michael Berger, Greg Egan and Shawn Webb.

The position oversees the state's largest public defender's office with a budget around $9 million and more than 200 staffers.

Hennepin County has been without a chief public defender for half a year as the recent head resigned amid an IRS investigation into his private practice. Former chief Kassius Benson resigned in October after news surfaced that summer of the investigation, along with a drunken driving charge. He was indicted on 17 counts of federal tax evasion in February.

Benson had replaced Mary Moriarty, after the board declined to reappoint her in 2020. An investigation found she posted inappropriate content on social media and fractured relationships with criminal justice leaders. She won a landslide victory in November to lead the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

When Benson was a candidate in 2020 to succeed Moriarty, he faced Webb, managing attorney at the public defender's office in the First Judicial District, which encompasses Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott and Sibley counties.

Kassius Benson, former Hennepin County chief public defender

Webb, also an adjunct professor at Mitchell-Hamline School of Law, is again vying for the job.

Berger is managing attorney at the public defender's office in the Tenth Judicial District, which encompasses Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties.

Egan is Assistant Ramsey County Public Defender, and also recently served as chair of Minnesota's task force on Aiding and Abetting Felony Murder. The Legislature established the task force in June 2021 to consider a nationwide trend of limiting this charge because people can be punished for murder when they did not kill, injure, or even intend harm.

The public defenders' union steward Bob Kolstad said in an interview Monday that staff want a long-term replacement. "Someone who could stay for four or eight years would be good," he said, adding they want to feel supported with a consensus builder as chief.

"There is a sense in the office that we don't know what direction things are going to go without having someone there to lead us," he said. "It's not clear for people what it's going to be like to work there, what the expectations are going to be, what the tone of things is going to be."

State Public Defender Bill Ward, who oversees the board, and Kevin Kajer, the board's chief administrator, both declined requests for comment.

Kajer said in an email that interviews will be closed to the public, but the last interview process in 2020 was open to the public.

The chief annual salary ranges from $140,317 to $161,398.