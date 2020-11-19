Three finalists for the Hennepin County chief public defender post have been selected for interviews next month.

The State of Minnesota Board of Public Defense announced the finalists Thursday: Kassius Benson, Lindsay Siolka and Shawn Webb.

One of them will replace Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty, whose reappointment the board voted against in September after an investigation led to Moriarty's discipline for social media activity and her inability to work with others, among other concerns.

Moriarty, who reapplied for the job, said she's focused on guiding her staff through the rest of her term, which expires at the end of the year, as COVID-19 upends court operations.

"This is a really stressful time for our staff, so I will do anything I can to support them," she said.

Moriarty remains a county employee and could return to the office as a line attorney, but said she hasn't decided what she'll do next.

"I've been a public defender for 31 years and earlier this week I got a form letter from the state board of public defense essentially telling me my career was over…," she said. "This whole year has been a traumatic experience. I just need some time to think through what I've been through and what my options are."

Regarding her discipline and the board's treatment of her this year, Moriarty said she is looking at "all of my options, including legal actions." At her reappointment meeting she questioned whether she was being treated differently because she's a woman, but said Thursday she has "quite a few causes" for potential action.

The board of public defense is scheduled to interview the three finalists at a Dec. 8 meeting. The board is also scheduled to select the next chief that day.

Benson was a Hennepin County public defender and now works in private practice.

Siolka and Benson are attorneys with the Hennepin County Public Defender's Office and also serve as line supervisors.

"They're all talented public defenders," Moriarty said of the three finalists.

Ten people applied for the four-year post, which pays an annual salary of $140,317 to $161,398.

