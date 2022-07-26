Three people were arrested after gunfire early Tuesday passed near police officers in the parking lot of the 4th Precinct headquarters in north Minneapolis, with one bullet piercing the building's window, a Police Department spokesman said.

No injuries among were reported among any civilians or the officers, who did not return fire, said Police Department spokesman Officer Garrett Parten. Residential buildings nearby were also hit by the gunfire.

Three men were arrested, and two guns were recovered, Parten said. The of them were caught after running from a vehicle that the officers stopped, while a third was apprehended nearby while trying to hide, according to Parten. The men's identities were not released.

Parten said in a statement said the officers "heard gunfire and the sound of bullets passing by them."

The spokesman's statement added, "Preliminary information indicates that an exchange of gunfire occurred between an unknown number of individuals. It is unclear if the 4th Precinct was targeted."

Police located "numerous discharged cartridge casings" in an alley to the east of the precinct, which is located at the corner of N. Plymouth and Morgan avenues, the statement continued.