Minnesota is pushing back a Medicaid re-enrollment deadline to Aug. 1, buying time for 35,500 state residents whose publicly subsidized health benefits were set to expire in July.

Social service leaders will use the extra month to reach out to people in this group who haven't responded to notices in the mail, and to spread awareness about the looming re-enrollment requirement for all 1.5 million Minnesotans covered by the Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare programs.

The 35,500 people who could lose their insurance include those with language barriers or mental or behavioral disorders that underscore their need for continued coverage, state officials said.

"We don't want anyone to lose their health insurance," said Jodi Harpstead, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services. "Our goal is for every eligible Minnesotan to keep their Medical Assistance."

Thursday's announcement came two days before the scheduled re-enrollment deadline. The termination of the federal COVID-19 emergency declaration in May also ended the policy of automatic re-enrollment in Medicaid, meaning people once again have to show they're eligible for the public insurance program.

In Minnesota, Medicaid is known as Medical Assistance. It covers disabled and impoverished Minnesotans while MinnesotaCare offers coverage to families with incomes at or below 200% of the poverty level — which equates to an annual income of $55,500 for a family of four. Both are subsidized by federal and state tax dollars.

As many as 25% of Minnesotans covered by these programs during the pandemic are expected to lose their benefits during the re-enrollment process over the next 12 months. That equates to about 375,000 people, including some who gained higher-income jobs and are no longer eligible and others who remain eligible but missed the deadlines.

State and health insurance industry leaders have been strategizing for two years about how to help these people maintain or access new insurance benefits at the end of the pandemic, said Lucas Nesse, chief executive of the Minnesota Council of Health Plans.

Minnesota had entered the pandemic with an uninsured rate below 5% — one of the lowest in the nation — and the goal among state leaders is to keep it that way.

"The bottom line is those 375,000 people are eligible for something," Nesse said.

Minnesota uses a paper enrollment process for its Medicaid programs, which creates challenges because many low-income individuals move frequently and never receive renewal notices in the mail.

The state has added an option for people to upload their paper applications, but is still developing a fully online application, said Julie Marquardt, an assistant state human services commissioner.

About 60,000 Minnesotans scheduled to lose their state benefits in July have already filed renewal paperwork ahead of the original deadline.

Those who lost access through their timely renewals won't be able to go back and extend their access through July to the state's fairly rich health benefits. However, they have an extended window of 60 days after losing coverage to seek individual plans on the MNsure online market, and some may be eligible for discounted premiums.

Federal authorities only recently offered states the option of a one-month delay. Michigan announced last week that it also was extending coverage without renewals through July.

Outreach strategies include targeting 10 ZIP codes in Minnesota with socially vulnerable populations, and distributing information in libraries that are frequented by people with unstable housing. Renewal envelopes are being branded with large blue dots. A lookup tool allows people to search for their renewal dates.

The state recently launched automated text reminders to people with upcoming enrollment deadlines, and that has proven effective, said Chelsea Georgeson, director of government programs and health equity for the council of health plans.

"We know that a lot of people do have mobile phones," she said, "even if they are unhoused."