Ryan Companies said Thursday it plans to buy the bulk of the former Thomson Reuters headquarters, a sprawling 263-acre campus in Eagan.

The deal — which will include 179 acres, not including the company's print facility — comes just months after the media company said it would downsize dramatically to a much smaller building nearby. Neither side has announced terms of the deal.

Ryan said the building and developing company has a purchase and sale agreement for the bulk of the company's massive campus, including a 1.1-million-square-foot office building, three data centers with 333,912 square feet and 90 acres of undeveloped land.

"Having access to nearly 180 acres within a major metropolitan area is rare, and we believe there is tremendous potential in redeveloping this site to bring new jobs and opportunities to the City of Eagan," said Tony Barranco, north region president at Ryan, per a news release.

The property is south of the Interstate 494 and Interstate 35E interchange, along Dodd Road. The site is notable for its proximity to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as well as the downtowns of Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

Ryan hasn't released details about its plans for the site, but said it "will work collaboratively with the City of Eagan, Thomson Reuters and other area stakeholders to explore potential options."

Eagan Mayor, Mike Maguire, said in a statement, "We are committed to working with Thomson Reuters agents and the potential buyers of their former home to ensure the sellers', the market and the community's needs are balanced and met."

In December 2021, Thomson said it had more space than it needed and planned to list the property and downsize its footprint in the Twin Cities metro. Last June, it announced it had found its new site, the Landing, a newly built office building near the TCO Performance Center at Viking Lakes, which is about four miles from its current headquarters building.

Ryan said Thomson's print manufacturing facility was not for sale and will continue operating at its current location.

The deal comes in the midst of a lull in major commercial real estate deals as office vacancies hover near record highs and companies re-evaluate their space needs. But Ryan is in the midst of several major suburban redevelopment projects, including a 100-acre Minnesota Science and Technology Center in Maple Grove. The company also recently came to terms with the Ramsey County Board to buy 40 acres of what's known as the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant in Arden Hills.