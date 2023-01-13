Thomson Reuters is on the hunt for new offices in the Twin Cities and wants to sell the majority of its Eagan campus.

The planned move of a major employer from one of the largest office complexes in the metro is the latest sign of a more permanent office evolution to hybrid work that begun during the pandemic.

"After conducting an extensive evaluation of our options — including numerous conversations with employees, stakeholders, and local officials to understand the impact of our decision and provide transparency — we are exploring opportunities to give employees a modern, collaborative office environment," Paul Fischer, president of Thomson Reuters Legal Professionals, said in a statement.

The campus, located at 610 Opperman Drive near Dodd Road, has primarily served as Thomson Reuters' headquarters of its legal products business. Before the pandemic, the Canadian business services and media conglomerate had about 5,000 employees working at the campus.

Out of the 263-acre campus, 179 acres have been put up for sale including the 1.1-million-square-foot office building and three data centers. The print manufacturing facility is not on the market and will continue to operate.

Company leaders had begun to reevaluate their need for the entire campus a year ago as they planned for a future in which employees would want to split work between the office and home. Last spring, Thomson Reuters implemented a hybrid work policy that required employees to be in the office about three days a week.

Employee feedback has shown that the majority of employees want to split their time between the office and working from home, the company said. Some of the top reasons that employees visit the office are to connect with colleagues and collaborate. Thomson Reuters leaders want the new office to provide flexibility for a range of working styles, including space for deep focus work as well as collaborative team areas.

"Our current offices were designed to accommodate more people than we have on campus today, and as we have transitioned into hybrid working, we have excess space," said Tom Walrath, vice president of real estate and facilities for Thomson Reuters.

Company leaders plan to start their search for a new office in the southeast metro and expand from there. It is still undecided if the company would buy an existing space or build a new one.

Thomson Reuters has employed the Colliers real estate services firm to assist with its search and the sale of its current office.

Staff writer Jim Buchta contributed to this report.