This Minnesota legislative session is poised to begin like 1971’s

To be sure, Palmer’s circumstances 54 years ago don’t neatly match those this year of Shakopee DFL Rep. Brad Tabke, the fellow whom House Republicans say they might not allow to take office. Palmer, who caucused with the Conservatives after running as an independent, won his 1970 race by a clear margin of more than 3,300 votes, while Tabke’s lead is a scant 14 votes. Palmer’s race didn’t feature the disappearance of any ballots, whereas last year’s race in Scott County’s District 54A has been contested in court because 20 absentee ballots went uncounted and were presumably discarded.