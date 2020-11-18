It’s refreshing to try a new piece of technology and not have to stare into a screen. So when I got an e-mail from lifestyle company Yogibo that asked, “What’s small, round, and packed with 1,000 hours of fun for all ages and does not have a screen?” it got my attention.

Yogibo’s new Jogoball is a baseball-sized smiling character gadget with a built-in Bluetooth speaker and console offering 15 different games.

It’s subscription-free. You just need the companion app (iOS/Android) to choose a game.

Game choices include music (use Jogoball like an instrument to make music), active (endurance workouts), mind (trivia), and social games. Once a game is chosen, an announcer introduces the game and instructions.

To play, just toss it between players, roll or tap it — just make it move to activate any of six built-in axis of motion detection sensors inside of the durable device. A protective blue silicone skin keeps it safe.

LED lights on the Jogoball blink at different times, based on the game being played. Inside is a rechargeable battery. A micro USB cable is included for charging and loading free updates and new content.

Replacement silicone character sleeve covers are available for purchase ($29) to change the look of the Jogoball. ($119, yogibo.com)