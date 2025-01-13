History professors Eugene Mooney and Peter Braverman are reduced to selling popcorn (alongside their academic books) on game days at the stadium, from where our two heroes concoct ideas to subvert athletics and get academics back in good standing. Problem is, they have to play by football’s rules all while leading an at-times hilarious rebellion involving a popular new poetry professor, Layla Sillimon, and two football players, quarterback Trevor Knight and his hulking center from Croatia, Sasha Dimitrievic.