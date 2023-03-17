Florida's annual Conch Shell Blowing Contest took place in Key West on March 4. Entrants were judged on quality, novelty, duration and loudness, the Associated Press reported. Carol Whiteley of Ontario won the women's division and Brian Cardis of Macon, Ga., took home the men's top prize. In the group category, Michael and Georgann Wachter from Avon Lake, Ohio, made a lasting impression on the audience and wowed the judges with a shell-and-vocal duet of Elvis Presley's "Hound Dog."

Creative problem-solving

In China, women modeling lingerie for online retailers violates the country's rules about spreading obscene material, Insider reported on March 1. Instead, underwear companies are hiring men to model the clothing — and it's working out better than you might think. "The guy wears it better than the girl," one online commenter posted. But others argue that the restrictions are "depriving women of job opportunities."

Missing person

Coroner Steve Nonn closed the case on a nearly year-old mystery on March 2 when he released the results of an autopsy on Richard Maedge of Troy, Ill. Maedge's wife, Jennifer, had reported him missing in late April last year after he failed to come home from work, KTVI-TV reported. His car, wallet and keys were at the house, but she couldn't find him. Police searched the house, which they described as a "hoarder home," but did not locate him. In fact, they searched it again when Jennifer reported a "sewerlike" odor in the dwelling. Finally, on Dec. 11, as Jennifer pulled out Christmas decorations from a concealed storage space, she discovered Richard's mummified body. The coroner ruled that there was no foul play in his death.

Whistle-blower

Kansans take their tornado sirens seriously, so it was no surprise that on March 4 in the Wichita suburb of Park City, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place to mark the reinstallation of the city's oldest Thunderbolt siren, KSNW-TV reported. The sirens are remnants of the Cold War, and four of them are still in service in Sedgwick County. "About a year ago, we took them down, had them refurbished, and put them back up in our system," explained Jonathan Marr, deputy director for Sedgwick County Emergency Management. The feted siren had been in use for 70 years.

Why bother to exercise?

Tattoo artist Dean Gunther of Manchester, United Kingdom, has made one man's body goals come true: He inked a six-pack of ab muscles on the man's stomach, freeing his client from eating right and exercising more, the Daily Mail reported March 6. "He decided that by getting a six-pack tattoo, he will always look summer-ready while still being able to enjoy beer and good food," Gunther said of his customer. The artistic tat took two days to complete.

Too much of a good thing?

Your Mates Brewing Co. in Australia has recalled cans of its Watermelon Sour Beer because of "excess alcohol," United Press International reported. It was unintentionally fermented twice, causing it to have a higher alcohol content and carbonation. The brewery said the beer could pose a risk of illness.

