Well, they’re back.

Only 159 days after their March 15 hope opener (and the MLS season) was suspended, the Loons play their season’s first game at Allianz Field.

Without supporters in attendance, of course.

It’s also some 10 months after they last played here, in a first-round playoff loss to LA Galaxy.

Starters Romain Metanire and Kevin Molino are back in the starting lineup against Sporting Kansas City a little more than two weeks after the Loons’ MLS is Back tournament ended with them out injured in a semifinal loss to Orlando City.

The team’s former backup goalkeeper, Greg Ranjutsingh, gets his third MLS start and his first with the Loons after starter Tyler Miller underwent hip surgery Wednesday that will sideline him the rest of the 2020 season.

The Loons recalled keeper Dayne St. Clair on loan from San Antonio FC in USL Championship, but because he's going through a mandatory quarantine period, 16-year-old homegrown keeper Fred Emmings is the backup tonight should anything happen.

Hassani Dotson is the starting lineup as well with Robin Lod out of the starting 11 and designated available as a substitute after he took what coach Adrian Heath called a “bad bang” on his calf in Tuesday’s training at Allianz Field.  

Remember it’s an early 6:30 p.m. start on FSN Plus and 1500 AM.

Here’s tonight lineup for the home side:

                               Luis Amarilla

                  Kevin Molino           Ethan Finlay

                 Hassani Dotson           Jan Gregus

                                  Ozzie Alonso

Chase Gasper  Jose Aja   Michael Boxall   Romain Metanire

                                 Greg Ranjitsingh

Subs: Thomas Chacon, Aaron Schoenfeld, Robin Lod, Mason Toye, James Musa, Raheem Edwards, Marlon Hairston and Fred Emmings.

