The original Earins were the first true wireless earbud I tried way back in 2016, when that category that was new to everyone. Now the company's third generation is out with the launch of the Earin A-3. Claiming to be the smallest and lightest on the market, they offer outstanding clarity and crisp audio quality along with an attractive design.

With a stemless design, the A-3s sit comfortably in your ears. Each has a customized 14.3mm dynamic driver. I'm not one for keeping music at head-banging volume, but the sound was consistent and clear at the highest levels.

The earbuds have a magnetic Qi wireless case which is used for charging, giving about five hours of playtime and 30 hours total with the charging case, which also has a USB-C connection. A full earbud charge takes 1½ hours and the case itself takes three hours with the USB connection.

There's no specific designation for left or right earbuds — a patented detection automatically tells which ear they are in. Once you pair them with Bluetooth (5.0), just pull them out of the case and they are ready. They're autoplay, so the music starts when you place them in your ears and stops when you pull them out. Auto standby mode kicks in when the A-3s are not in use for five minutes.

On-ear controls are touch sensors, controlling all the basics including hands-free calls and music choices. (Earin.com, $199)