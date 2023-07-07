The Minnesota Department of Revenue has uncovered a drafting error in a sprawling $3 billion tax cut package passed last session that could cost taxpayers $352 million over the next two years if it's not corrected.

But state officials and legislators say they've agreed to a fix before any taxpayers are affected.

"Everyone wants to be transparent about this," Department of Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart said in a phone interview on Friday. "But at the same time, the key is: taxpayers are not impacted now and we have the commitment that they won't ever be."

The error, a few lines in a nearly 400-page tax proposal, relates to standard deduction amounts. Lawmakers inadvertently used the 2019 standard deduction amounts for tax year 2024, but that number didn't include four years of adjustments to account for inflation. The mistake meant most married taxpayers would lose roughly $3,200 in their standard deduction, while single filers would lose $1,600.

Without updates, the error would cost single filers $110 and $210 for married couples when filling out their 2024 taxes, said Marquart. Roughly 2.3 million returns would be affected.

A staffer at the department, who was combing through the bill to prepare future tax forms, caught the error more than a month after the bill was signed into law. The change won't affect filers in tax year 2023, Marquart said, and the department and DFL tax chairs have agreed to pass a correction to the tax bill at their earliest opportunity. The next legislative session convenes in February.

"Normally on an error like this it's usually pretty technical, but because of the amount of this one we thought, let's get this out there and be transparent," said Marquart, who was a legislator and tax chair before joining Gov. Tim Walz's administration.

The broader package included more than $2 billion in tax cuts through direct rebates, Social Security income tax reductions and a new child tax credit. It also raised more than $1 billion in new taxes on higher earners and some corporations with a presence overseas.