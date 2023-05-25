Introduction: Host Michael Rand recognizes that we can all be critical of trades that don't work out, so he decided to start Thursday's show by acknowledging a big deal that did work: the 2021 Twins trade for Joe Ryan, who is now 7-1 after Wednesday's win over the Giants.

7:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for an examination of the team's defense and just how much is being put on the plate of new coordinator Brian Flores. His resume suggests he's up to the task.

27:00: Another successful debut for Minnesota Aurora.

