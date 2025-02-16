The urgent need for culturally specific spaces amid DEI rollbacks

I reflect on this now, in a moment when so many of the promises made to Black communities in 2020 have been abandoned. When I moved to the Twin Cities for work in April 2021, the weight of that moment was impossible to ignore. Just a week after I arrived, my apartment building was boarded up as the city braced for the jury’s verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial for the murder of George Floyd. On April 20, 2021, Chauvin was convicted on all counts, a ruling that many hoped would mark a turning point. That same murder had sparked a global uprising and pushed corporations to pledge sweeping DEI commitments. Now, just a few years later, many of those same companies are rolling back their promises. The progress that once felt inevitable is slipping away.