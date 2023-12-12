At the Twin Cities latest taproom, the ABV and the IBU is always going to be zero, and the only beer option will be root beer.

Northern Soda, a New Brighton-based craft soda maker, has recently opened what it says is the only non-alcoholic soda taproom in the state.

The concept is much like the craft brewery concept we're so familiar with in the Twin Cities: a bar serving seasonally rotating drinks on tap, a distribution warehouse on site, factory tours, board games and a variety of Minnesota-made snacks ranging from QC Pizza to Von Hanson's Pretzels.

Except instead of stouts, lagers and IPAs, Northern Soda will be offering pints and flights of its own versions of 1950s style cream sodas, ginger ales, pumpkin spice sarsaparillas and cane sugar colas, in addition to floats and slushies. Naturally, kids are welcome.

Co-owner David Zarghami said he hopes the taproom will be a place to celebrate a birthday or hang out after a hockey game for people who don't want to have an alcoholic drink.

The Northern Soda Taproom, 601 Campus Drive, Suite 10B, New Brighton, will celebrate a grand opening weekend Dec. 15-17 that will feature a holiday movie night starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, a visit from Santa Claus from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday and a kids coloring contest on Sunday.

Taproom hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.