The team hosting the NFL game in Brazil rejects Packers' and Eagles' green because of soccer rivalry

''Corinthians and Palmeiras are branches from the same tree. The rivalry between them exists since before they played each other for the first time in 1917 and Palmeiras was still named Palestra Italia,'' said writer Celso Unzelte, who authored or co-authored 24 books about soccer. ''Corinthians was founded in 1910 and Palestra Italia came four years later after it gathered players of Italian origin from several other clubs in Sao Paulo. One was a Corinthians great, Bianco Gambini. He became a great for Palestra Italia too, and really soured the relationship.''